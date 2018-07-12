$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce $106.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $106.60 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $97.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $439.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.60 million to $443.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $504.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.45 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 37.61%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.50.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $7,112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $1,547,609.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $53,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 374,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess opened at $204.11 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $229.84.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

