$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (CTAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.30.

In related news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $1,288,388.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,861,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Cintas opened at $193.56 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.16. Cintas has a 1 year low of $125.05 and a 1 year high of $194.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

