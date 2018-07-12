$1.58 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Longbow Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

Eagle Materials opened at $106.61 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,087,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

