$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.39. Anadarko Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.26.

Anadarko Petroleum opened at $73.35 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,314,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,760,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 762,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 90,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,084 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

