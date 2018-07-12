$0.35 EPS Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 70.01% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDUS. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on Fidus Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 111,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidus Investment opened at $14.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $354.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.