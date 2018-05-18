ZTO Express (ZTO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express Inc. is an express delivery company. It provides express delivery service through its nationwide network as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company offers route planning and optimization, waybill tracking system and transportation management system. ZTO Express Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of ZTO Express from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of ZTO Express opened at $17.46 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.07. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $565.06 million during the quarter. ZTO Express had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 15.56%. research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ZTO Express by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express by 27.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZTO Express in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZTO Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express by 36.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks.

