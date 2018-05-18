ZPG (ZPG) Given New GBX 490 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

ZPG (LON:ZPG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 360 ($4.88) to GBX 490 ($6.65) in a report published on Monday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZPG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.10) price target on shares of ZPG in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on ZPG from GBX 340 ($4.61) to GBX 360 ($4.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.56) price target on shares of ZPG in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ZPG in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of ZPG in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 450.23 ($6.11).

Shares of ZPG opened at GBX 489.60 ($6.64) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ZPG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313.60 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.90 ($5.29).

In related news, insider Robin Klein acquired 58,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £198,886.40 ($269,786.22).

ZPG Plc owns and operates home-related digital platforms in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property and Comparison segments. The company operates platforms under the Zoopla, uSwitch, PrimeLocation, money.co.uk, hometrack, and The Property Software Group brands, which helps consumers to research the market.

