ZIX (ZIXI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,819. The stock has a market cap of $288.03 million, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. ZIX has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $5.40.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

