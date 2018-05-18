Zendesk’s (ZEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zendesk from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zendesk from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zendesk to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Zendesk stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.51. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,582 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $49,593,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $2,403,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $19,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zendesk by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,348,000 after buying an additional 444,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

