Zendesk’s (ZEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe ZEN remains well positioned to benefit as a cloud software enabler. Seasoned software veteran to help sustain high-growth profile. The analyst day brought Wall Street’s first exposure to Norm Gennaro, the new SVP of Worldwide Sales. Three focus areas that could help sustain >25% y/y growth include: 1) increasing efficiency within the volume & velocity segment through further automation and self- service functionality; 2) building out a partner channel initially through resellers and then SI partnerships; and 3) further enterprise expansion through broader upsell of the Zendesk Suite product portfolio and increasing product attach-rates. Outlines ambitious plan to build a multi-billion-dollar franchise.””

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,425 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $61,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $695,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,771 shares of company stock worth $2,870,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $49,593,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $2,403,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $19,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,348,000 after acquiring an additional 444,703 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.