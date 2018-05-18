Zacks: Quarterhill (QTRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. Quarterhill’s rating score has declined by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.64 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quarterhill an industry rank of 158 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTRH shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quarterhill to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRH opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Quarterhill had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.36%. equities research analysts predict that Quarterhill will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quarterhill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Quarterhill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quarterhill by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quarterhill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quarterhill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

