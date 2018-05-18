Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NMC Health (NMHLY) to “Buy”

NMC Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NMC Health opened at $48.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. The company owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

