Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MannKind (MNKD) to Buy

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of MannKind from $3.49 to $2.77 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of MannKind and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

MNKD stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. equities analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MannKind by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

