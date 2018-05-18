Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hanwha Q CELLS (HQCL) to Strong-Buy

Hanwha Q CELLS (NASDAQ:HQCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. is a photovoltaic manufacturer for solar cells and modules. The company offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from modules to kits to systems to large scale solar power plants. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East. Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd., formerly known as Hanwha SolarOne Co. Ltd., is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HQCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanwha Q CELLS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanwha Q CELLS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanwha Q CELLS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanwha Q CELLS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:HQCL opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Hanwha Q CELLS has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $633.09 million, a P/E ratio of 190.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Hanwha Q CELLS (NASDAQ:HQCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Hanwha Q CELLS had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Hanwha Q CELLS will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

