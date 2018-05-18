Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conn’s (CONN) to Hold

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Conn’s opened at $26.75 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $803.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.58. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.67 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $142,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,591.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George L. Bchara purchased 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $202,559.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,586.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 44.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,128 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $1,394,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 72.9% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

