Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Career Education (CECO) to “Buy”

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Career Education Corporation is an educational services company committed to providing quality, career-focused learning and led by passionate professionals who inspire individual worth and lifelong achievement. The universities of the Career Education family – American InterContinental UniversityR (AIU) and Colorado Technical UniversityR (CTU) – provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels to a diverse student population pursuing various career-oriented disciplines. They serve students on ground campuses and online with career-focused degree programs that meet the education demands of today’s busy adults. AIU and CTU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing new personalized learning technologies like their intellipathTM adaptive learning platform, which allow students to more efficiently move toward pursuing a degree by receiving course credit for knowledge they can already demonstrate. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Career Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Career Education opened at $14.42 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.73 million, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.77. Career Education has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.10 million. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Career Education’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Career Education will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $543,668.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Career Education by 15.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Career Education by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Career Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 769,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Career Education by 97.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

