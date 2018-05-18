Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imperial Brands (IMBBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMBBY. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray cut shares of Imperial Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

IMBBY stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.23.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

