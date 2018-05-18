Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Progress Software (PRGS) to Hold

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Sidoti raised shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $94.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Mark sold 12,690 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $492,879.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 501,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 243,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

