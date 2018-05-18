Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) to Hold

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDRDY. ValuEngine upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Pernod Ricard opened at $32.94 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantine's, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.

