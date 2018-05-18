Zacks: Brokerages Expect SendGrid (SEND) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SendGrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SendGrid will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SendGrid.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEND. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SendGrid from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SendGrid in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of SendGrid in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, SVP Craig Kaes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $800,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Select Fund L.P Foundry sold 2,952,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $67,499,133.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,355,949 shares of company stock worth $76,716,994. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SendGrid during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 225.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 387.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SendGrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SendGrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SendGrid traded up $0.21, reaching $26.29, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 11,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,637. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. SendGrid has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

