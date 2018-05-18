Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aduro BioTech reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 455.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

NASDAQ:ADRO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,313. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $44,543.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,925 shares of company stock worth $1,332,336. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

