Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 58.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.72 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,064.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America opened at $11.20 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.30. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

