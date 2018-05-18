Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon (RTN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will report earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.51. Raytheon posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year earnings of $9.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Raytheon.
Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.
In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $112,078.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $8,323,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon opened at $210.62 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $209.06 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
