Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. Franklin Financial Network also reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Financial Network.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

FSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,950.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $228,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 129,854 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network traded up $35.15, reaching $35.15, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,580. The stock has a market cap of $504.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Financial Network (FSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.