Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries (NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $734.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.99 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 19.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Shares of NBR opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.61. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -14.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 668,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,865.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,831,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,673,000 after buying an additional 15,671,698 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 164.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 20,116 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 139.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

