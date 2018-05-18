Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries (NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $734.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.99 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 19.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Shares of NBR opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.61. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -14.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 668,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,865.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,831,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,673,000 after buying an additional 15,671,698 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 164.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 20,116 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 139.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply