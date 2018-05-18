Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackhawk Network Holdings (HAWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) to report $233.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackhawk Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.82 million and the highest is $244.30 million. Blackhawk Network posted sales of $235.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackhawk Network will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackhawk Network.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.25 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. First Analysis lowered Blackhawk Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Blackhawk Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Blackhawk Network opened at $44.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Blackhawk Network has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Blackhawk Network by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Blackhawk Network by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Blackhawk Network by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blackhawk Network by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards.

