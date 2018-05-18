Zacks: Analysts Expect Belmond (BEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Belmond (NYSE:BEL) will post sales of $175.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belmond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.74 million. Belmond reported sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belmond will report full-year sales of $589.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.24 million to $599.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $644.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $633.27 million to $656.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Belmond.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.92 million. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 7.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belmond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Belmond in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Belmond in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belmond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Belmond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Belmond by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEL opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 1.30. Belmond has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

