Zacks: Amira Nature Foods Ltd (ANFI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Amira Nature Foods an industry rank of 34 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amira Nature Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amira Nature Foods from $2.65 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE ANFI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 649,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,262. Amira Nature Foods has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Amira Nature Foods by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Amira Nature Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Amira Nature Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amira Nature Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Amira Nature Foods by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

