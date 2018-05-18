Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 94,054 shares.The stock last traded at $6.55 and had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.27. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,872.67% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 114,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 219,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 55,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 329,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. 44.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

