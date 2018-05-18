Xcel Energy (XEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy is poised to gain from its long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The constructive regulatory orders will also help the company. The recently announced Colorado Energy Plan is part of company’s long-term objective to cut down emission. Improvement in the electric and natural gas margins boosted the company's performances and is expected to do so in upcoming quarters. In the past 12 months, shares of Xcel Energy have lost wider than its industry. Xcel Energy’s high debt level is a concern, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio presently higher than the industry average. Lower-than-expected performance of its subsidiaries and cost of adhering stringent environmental regulation could hurt its profitability.”

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on XEL. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. UBS began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 124,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 80,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,607,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,927,000 after buying an additional 3,045,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,873,000 after buying an additional 2,682,417 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,126,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,619,000 after buying an additional 1,557,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,573,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,109,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,865,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.