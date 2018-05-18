XCel Brands (XELB) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) in a report published on Tuesday. DA Davidson also issued estimates for XCel Brands’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of XCel Brands traded up $2.55, reaching $2.55, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.53. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 28.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,752 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 4.48% of XCel Brands worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

