Woodcoin Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006166 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The official website for Woodcoin is woodcoin.org . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

