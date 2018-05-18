WNS Global Services (WNS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WNS Global Services (NYSE:WNS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.95% of WNS Global Services worth $21,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WNS Global Services by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 47,208 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS Global Services by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 653,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS Global Services by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS Global Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS Global Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 941,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNS. ValuEngine raised WNS Global Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research set a $53.00 price objective on WNS Global Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS Global Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on WNS Global Services to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on WNS Global Services to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

NYSE WNS opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. WNS Global Services has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WNS Global Services (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.94 million. WNS Global Services had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that WNS Global Services will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Global Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase 3,300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About WNS Global Services

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

