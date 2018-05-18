Wix.com (WIX) PT Raised to $98.00 at SunTrust Banks

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp set a $103.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.36. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 376.10% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

