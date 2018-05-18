Wink (WINK) Price Down 60.9% Over Last Week

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Wink has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wink has traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wink

Wink (CRYPTO:WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling Wink

Wink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

