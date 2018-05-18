William Blair Weighs in on Switch’s FY2018 Earnings (SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Switch in a report released on Tuesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s FY2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Switch opened at $12.99 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Switch has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,684,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

