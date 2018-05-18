William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Garrison Capital (GARS)

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garrison Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Garrison Capital’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Garrison Capital had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Garrison Capital opened at $8.52 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Garrison Capital has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GARS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Garrison Capital by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Garrison Capital by 41.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Garrison Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garrison Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its position in Garrison Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

