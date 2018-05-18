WideOpenWest (WOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

WideOpenWest opened at $8.48 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $739.47 million and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.06. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nancy A. Mcgee acquired 6,775 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $50,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 13,590 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,022.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,477,132 shares of company stock worth $10,624,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 334.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

