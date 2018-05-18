Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Holdings Trimmed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Whirlpool opened at $161.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $157.42 and a 52 week high of $158.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.