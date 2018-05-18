WGL Holdings (WGL) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of WGL worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WGL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WGL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in WGL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WGL by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in WGL by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGL opened at $87.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. WGL Holdings has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.54.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. WGL had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $886.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that WGL Holdings will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. WGL’s dividend payout ratio is 66.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

WGL Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

