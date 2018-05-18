Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE:WEA opened at $12.63 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of investment grade bonds. It may invest over 80% of its total managed assets in bonds, including corporate bonds, the Unites States Government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities, and over 65% in bonds that are of investment grade quality.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.