Westar Energy (WR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Westar Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Westar Energy has a payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westar Energy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Shares of WR opened at $52.90 on Friday. Westar Energy has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Westar Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Westar Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 12,000 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $599,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 29,500 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,505,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Westar Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Westar Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

