Wendy’s (WEN) PT Lowered to $16.34 at Argus

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Argus from $19.00 to $16.34 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of Wendy’s traded down $0.05, reaching $16.30, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 47,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,004. Wendy’s has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $9,264,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,371,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,513,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,434,832 shares of company stock valued at $155,809,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

