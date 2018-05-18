Wells Fargo (WFC) Holdings Raised by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo makes up about 2.3% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Vetr raised Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Wells Fargo opened at $54.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

