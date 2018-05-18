WellCare (WCG) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.04

Press coverage about WellCare (NYSE:WCG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WellCare earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3437087734484 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get WellCare alerts:

Shares of WCG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. WellCare has a one year low of $215.98 and a one year high of $217.42.

WellCare (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. WellCare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that WellCare will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCG. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on shares of WellCare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WellCare from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WellCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WellCare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.14.

About WellCare

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.