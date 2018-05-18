WellCare (WCG) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.04

Press coverage about WellCare (NYSE:WCG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WellCare earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3437087734484 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of WCG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. WellCare has a one year low of $215.98 and a one year high of $217.42.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCG. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on shares of WellCare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WellCare from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WellCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WellCare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.14.
About WellCare
WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.
