Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Concho Resources (CXO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2018 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $164.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Concho Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $217.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $196.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2018 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Concho Resources shares have gained 1.8% over the last year, against the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry's decrease of 16.4% over the same time period. The company's core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of low-risk top-tier assets and a multiyear drilling inventory. With the recently announced $9.5 billion RSP Permian acquisition, the company will be able to further bolster its scale and leadership position in the region. And while Concho's track record of production growth remains strong, it has been achieved at a competitive cost structure. Despite all the above-mentioned positives, service cost inflation and lack of geographical diversification keep us on the sidelines. Thus, we see limited upside from current levels and take a cautious stance on CXO shares.”

4/9/2018 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $212.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $176.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2018 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $187.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $148.13 and a 12 month high of $150.03.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Concho Resources by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Concho Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 157,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Concho Resources by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,794,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

