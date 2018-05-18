Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR):

5/7/2018 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/4/2018 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2018 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2018 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CONTINENTAL RESOURCES is a crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. The Company focuses its operations in large new and developing plays where horizontal drilling, advanced fracture stimulation and enhanced recovery technologies provide the means to economically develop and produce oil and natural gas reserves from unconventional formations. “

4/26/2018 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CONTINENTAL RESOURCES is a crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. The Company focuses its operations in large new and developing plays where horizontal drilling, advanced fracture stimulation and enhanced recovery technologies provide the means to economically develop and produce oil and natural gas reserves from unconventional formations. “

4/24/2018 – Continental Resources was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Continental Resources was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2018 – Continental Resources was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2018 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2018 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CONTINENTAL RESOURCES is a crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. The Company focuses its operations in large new and developing plays where horizontal drilling, advanced fracture stimulation and enhanced recovery technologies provide the means to economically develop and produce oil and natural gas reserves from unconventional formations. “

4/18/2018 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at KLR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2018 – Continental Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2018 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/11/2018 – Continental Resources was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Continental Resources was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

3/22/2018 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2018 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at Johnson Rice. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Continental Resources was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 1.27. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 99,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $4,977,147.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $796,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156 and sold 48,222 shares valued at $2,900,584. 76.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

