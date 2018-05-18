Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Energen (EGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Energen (NYSE: EGN) recently:

5/10/2018 – Energen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2018 – Energen was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Energen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2018 – Energen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Energen Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company that operates exclusively in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico. Energen is focused on return-driven growth from the drilling and development of multiple horizontal shale formations in the Delaware and Midland basins using its Generation 3 frac design. The majority of the company's Gen 3 wells have been drilled in multi-zone patterns and completed in batches at original reservoir pressure. The Corporation's utility subsidiary, Alabama Gas Corporation, is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the State of Alabama. The Corporation's oil and gas exploration and production activities are conducted by its subsidiary, Taurus Exploration, Inc. and its subsidiary. "

4/26/2018 – Energen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Energen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Energen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2018 – Energen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Energen was given a new $98.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2018 – Energen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2018 – Energen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Energen was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Energen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/11/2018 – Energen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2018 – Energen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/2/2018 – Energen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2018 – Energen was given a new $99.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Energen was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EGN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.47. 386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Energen has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Energen had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $356.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Energen will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $346,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Energen by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Energen by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energen by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energen by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energen in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

