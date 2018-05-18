Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TSO3. (TOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TSO3. (TSE: TOS):

5/10/2018 – TSO3. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – TSO3. had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.00.

5/10/2018 – TSO3. had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$1.60 to C$0.90.

5/3/2018 – TSO3. had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – TSO3. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – TSO3. had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$2.00 to C$1.60. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSO3. opened at C$0.77 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TSO3. has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$3.30.

TSO3. (TSE:TOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). TSO3. had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of C$7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.31 million.

In other TSO3. news, Director Richard Mark Rumble acquired 105,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,897.00.

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

