Wedbush Comments on Toll Brothers’ FY2018 Earnings (TOL)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a report issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of Toll Brothers opened at $42.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 7.31. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96,774 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.